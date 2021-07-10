DONT LISTEN TO FAKE ELECTORAL PROMISE OF TEACHERS’ DEBT SWAP NEGOTIATIONS WITH FINANCIAL LENDING INSTITUTIONS

The Outgoing Veep, Inonge Wina was in WESTERN Province promising gullible teachers of negotiating a debt swap between teachers burdened with due to prevailing economic hardships in country and the private financial institutions who extended their financial services to these teachers.

Even if it is lack of campaign messages ahead of the August General Election to the teaching sector voters, which lending institution, Madam Veep, can agree to such a suggestion ahead of a General Election, which General Election has potential to either maintain the current government or change it?

Everyone now has taken a wait and see posture until after 12 August General Election to get into meaningful deals with the current government.

This Government has also been known to be a very bad debtor defaulting even on foreign debt repayment so who will risk getting into negotiations with a broke institutions and abandon a safe payroll deduction system of the debt?

Which lending institution will be comfortable to listen to known bad debtors who even fail to pay that which they legally borrowed?

I doubt that there will be any meaningful negotiation with the lending institutions except those run by cadres who will change their minds after elections.

So teachers, don’t get excited but just pay your debts to these lending institutions and don’t listen to these fake electoral campaign promises of negotiations with lending institutions, they will not happen and if they do, they will not yield any fruits and be used to buy time up to after elections.

If you do listen, it will be at your own peril. This government just wants votes and after giving them the vote, you will just plunge yourselves into more debt through accrued interests.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi