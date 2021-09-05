DON’T LISTEN TO PEOPLE ADVISING YOU TO ARREST OPPOSITION MEMBERS INSULTING YOU – NAKACHINDA ADVISES HH

“After all its you who gave us this freedom of speech”.

Former Water and Development Minister Rapheal Nakachinda has called on President Hakainde Hichilema not to listen to people advising him to arrest opposition members who are insulting him.

Speaking in Lusaka yesterday afternoon, Mr Nakachinda claimed that he has information that some UPND members are scheming to report him to police for calling President HH a “Fuulish Tribalist” He said arresting members of the opposition for insulting him will send a bad signal to the donors and that may cause the kwacha to start losing value again. “I am urging my brother President HH not to listen to people encouraging him to allow the police to arrest us when its him who told Zambians to exercise our freedom of speech without fearing being victimised.

Meanwhile Nakachinda said his Operational Binoculars has seen all the names of UPND who want him and Sean Tembo arrested for defamation of the President. On Thursday, Nakachinda caused outrage after he called President HH a “Fuulish Tribalist” while Sean Tembo called the President “A man with Cow Mentality”.