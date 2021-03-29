By Smart Eagles

DON’T LISTEN TO PEOPLE CRITICISING PRESIDENT LUNGU – CHIEF MPEZENI

….commends the Head of State for his life changing empowerment programs…

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni Speaking People has advised people in Eastern Province and the country as a whole not to listen to individuals criticizing President Edgar Lungu for his leadership and objective to uplift the lives of Zambians out of poverty.

Speaking during a courtesy call paid on him today, by the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multiplepurpose Empowerment Co-operative (ECLMEC) team from Lusaka, at his Emphendukeni palace in Chipata, the traditional leader said the Head of State has a heart for the people of Zambia and wants to ensure that people effectively benefit from his empowerment programs.

“President Edgar Lungu has shown good leadership qualities, his wonderful works can be seen in all the parts of the country. We can see the development that is taking place here in the province. He is a man of the people, it is important to appreciate someone for their good works,” He said.

The Paramount Chief commended President Lungu for his empowerment programs which he said are changing the lives of many people in the country.

He said the President is empowering people through co-operatives in Eastern Province and other parts of the country as a way of promoting productivity among the local citizenry.

“The President is also helping the traditional leadership in so many ways. People will always talk bad things even when someone is doing good. People must learn to appreciate someone for doing good. President Lungu is helping all the people in the country and his good works are not one sided,” He said.

The traditional leader appealed to President Lungu to continue with his empowerment programs that are adequately helping his subjects in Eastern Province.

“The President is not selfish, there are alot of people that want to eat alone but he always remembers the people that put him in power, this is good leadership.I would like to advise him to continue with the good works that he is doing for the people of Zambia,” Paramount Chief Mpezeni said.

And earlier, ECLMEC team leader Fuli Msimuko said the co-operative has a mandate to help youths, men and women that have formed co-operatives with various empowerment packages that can help them earn a living.

Mr Msimuko said the multipurpose co-operative empowers people with ploughs, seed, fertilizer, incubators, chickens and feed for poultry.

“When we empower these co-operatives, we make follow-ups on the beneficiaries to know how they are coping up with their businesses,” He said.

Mr Msimuko said the multipurpose co-operative that was formed last year in August has already given out empowerment packages to the people in Luapula and Northen province.