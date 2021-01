DONT PROMISE ME AN ACQUITTAL IF I JOIN PF, ACQUIT ME FIRST THEN I WILL JOIN PF – DEMANDS INTELLIGENT KAMBWILI

We are reliably informed that the man can not be tricked by PF. He is ahead of their trickery manoeuvres and vows to teach the PF a lesson. He says if it means he campaigns for the alliance in prison let it be so.

One word this intelligent ‘imbwili’