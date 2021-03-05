For Immediate Release

DON’T SPEAK WITH FOOD IN YOUR MOUTH – SICHULA URGES CK

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) party Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson has told its leadership who is saying they have lost direction and network by supporting the UPND Alliance to desist from doing so as its actually him who has lost direction as his actions only shows he wants to satisfy his personal maneuvers.

Speaking during a media briefing held at the Joint Alliance presser held at the United National Development (UPND) secretariat in kitwe on the 2nd March 2021, George Sichula advised the NDC former Interim President Chishimba Kambwili to stop speaking with food in his mouth, as nothing is hidden under the sun, whatever people does in the dark it always comes out in the open. It’s different from me I have not eaten from the UPND, we are only doing what we are doing for the people of Zambia, Sichula said.

It’s so unfortunate to see the the Zambian most Top Dog Politician IMBWILI to waste his political career to the PF in exchange to destabilize the Alliance.

Comrade Sichula during the meeting advised his counterpart from the UPND Honourable Elisha Matambo that they move together and gather votes for the Alliance President Hakahinde Hichilema, Sir let’s do what the people of Zambia wants, people want change and the time is now.

The NDC Copperbelt Boss further said there are some people saying that the Patriotic Front cannot go, because they have so much money which they are pumping in to their campaigns, yes PF have money, but let me remind Zambians, during the Roan by-election the whole State House and Cabinet Ministers went and camped in to Roan and you all know that that by-election was the most funded in the history of Zambian politics. But we all know what happened, the people of Roan told them off that (ukutumpa bashya kumushi), and we did the lopola. This August 12,2021 we shall repeat the same formula but this time around it shall be the whole Zambia under the slogan (PF Pakulila and UPND Alliance Pakuvotela) , be assured by midday that day PF should pack will bags.

The Alliance is not for UPND, neither is it for President HH, it is not for CK, but for the people of Zambia and anyone who tempers with it, I want to tell you we are prepared, will go in the Perry Urban’s to tell people the truth about the PF, (twalaya mukusumwa naba mosquito) to make sure that come Poll day the UPND Alliance comes out victorious. All those bringing tribal talks, we are not going to listen to such, people of Zambia let’s give President HH time, let’s see how his going to change people’s lives. Said Sichula

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS Deputy Media Director

