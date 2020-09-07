DON’T SPILL BLOOD OF YOUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN KASAMA OVER UPND’S DIRTY MONEY – MUMBI PHIRI PLEADS WITH YOUTHS

…as PF Deputy Secretary General advises youths in Lukashya to fully understand the voting pattern of their counterparts in Southern Province before wasting their votes on UPND

Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has advised youths in Lukashya Constituency in Kasama district not to allow any blood-thirsty UPND leader to use them to spill blood in the Bembaland over politics.

Speaking on Radio Mano today, Mrs Phiri said the named political party has a well-documented record of fueling confusion during elections.

” We don’t want to lose the lives of youths in Lukashya over politics. As a parent, l want to advise our youths not to allow any politician to give them money to spill blood. We need to show the rest of the country that we are peaceful in PF strongholds. There is no need of spilling blood of anyone,” Mrs Phiri said.

She urged all registered voters in Lukashya Constituency to turn out in large numbers to vote for Mr. Chisanga in next Thursday’s parliamentary by-election to avoid voter apathy.

Mrs Phiri, who has clocked four years in her position, said time has come for the people of Lukashya to work closely with the PF in developing the area through its robust development programme.

” l am appealing to the people of Lukashya to vote for Mr. George Chisanga. He is a very hard working and loyal member of PF. Big Mule (Davies Mulenga), who has gone to UPND, found Mr. Chisanga in PF.

” We know that Mr. George Chisanga is winning on September 17 but we need to vote in big numbers. It is important for us the people of Northern, Muchinga and Luapula provinces, including our brothers and sisters in Eastern Province, to take the issue of voting seriously, like the people of Southern Province,” she said.

Mrs Phiri said voter apathy is retrogressive and should not continue in PF strongholds ahead of the 2021 general elections and all by-elections.

Meanwhile, Mrs Phiri has commended former Finance Minister Edith Nawakwi for opening up the eyes of the Zambian people over the manner UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema mismanaged the sale of Sun International Hotel in Livingstone during privatisation.

“Hon. Nawakwi has set the bar. She is a woman of integrity. The question is..where is the ACC to deal with the issues Ms Nawakwi has raised? These are the issues ACC should be dealing with. What are they waiting for?

” Privatisation has really affected our lives. We suffered because of privatisation. There are many people who have died because of the same privatisation. We had companies like National Milling which were privatised but the people who bought houses were not employees of National Milling,” Mrs Phiri said.

She said time has come for Zambians to know the truth about Mr. Hichilema’s source of wealth and how he ended up being party of a company he was engaged to sale on behalf of Government when he served as transaction advisor.

Mrs Phiri said former RAMCOZ workers in Luanshya are still suffering because of the selfishness of some people who mishandled the privatisation process.

She said the privatisation issue will not die until those who enriched themselves are held accountable.