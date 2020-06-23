DON’T STONE US, BEGS AN UNHAPPY POLICEMAN

“Don’t stone the police. We are also humans and not happy with the way things are. Today I left my house at 05hrs as cold as it is just to come and stop the planned youth protests by pilato, Bflow and his friends. The thing is, we are working under command, I have no choice but to come in town and do as commanded. It’s not that I like it but I just have to because I signed for it ….. I am not happy with the happenings in my country.

Leaving my children early in the morning without even them seeing me as I am in full riot gear like a criminal, breaks my heart. I asked myself, what if I will be stoned and badly injured? what if during the running battles with the protestors, I fall down from the van and die? who will take care of my children ?

It really breaks my heart especially that the issue at hand is a minor one. Please don’t stone the cops , treat them well. We share the pain with all of you. We are also working under hard conditions and we have zero say. we are also not happy. Don’t stop speaking. You are speaking for all of us. Zambia shall be healed.”

Patriotic zambian cop

Meanwhile, in the picture is alleged to be a cop displaying how much they got today as lunch allowance. Shame!