By Julia Malunga

PEOPLE’s Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda has appealed to members of the public not to take President Edgar Lungu’s pronouncements seriously saying they are merely political statements.

Yesterday, State House said it was not clear if Cabinet had implemented President Lungu’s directive to cut his pay and to further effect a 15 to 20 per cent salary reduction on Ministers and top-earning civil servants.

And sources at Cabinet Office told News Diggers that President Lungu’s directive was not practical to implement because it was illegal.

Commenting on this in an interview, Banda said the development was not surprising.

“We are not surprised that the salary cuts that the President announced have not been implemented because a lot of statements that are made are just political statements. There is no proper background checking to ensure that what the Head of State talks about is something that is backed legally. It was just a political statement, just to amuse people, there was no commitment anyway. To start with, most of the people that were supposed to be affected by the salary cuts were not willing to have them cut. Right now, we also have a situation where the President made a pronouncement to say that there is a K10 billion that was released for Small and Medium Enterprises during the coronavirus pandemic but if you will follow it well, you will find that it is not practical. The money has been given to the banks and they are asking for businesses that have been running for three years plus and audit reports. Now, how many of those businesses have got the capacity to give the requirements to the bank? So most of the statements that come from State House are just political statements!” exclaimed Banda.

“The truth of the matter is that the PF have zero solutions. And my appeal to the people is that they should not take what the President or the PF government says seriously. We can spend the whole day giving examples of a lot of things that the PF have pronounced and when you look back, you will have that only one percent of the things have been implemented. Even as we go towards 2021, don’t believe the PF manifesto it can never be effected. This is the history of PF there is nothing that they say which is true, everything is a lie.”