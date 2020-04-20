UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has advised small holder farmers not to allow briefcase buyers to exploit them as they embark on harvesting of their various crops from the last farming season.

Reports from Eastern and Southern Province indicate that farmers are already selling their produce including maize and soya beans at very low prices.

Mr Hichilema has requested farmers to consider their household consumption levels first before selling any excess crops.

He noted that rain patterns are very unpredictable nowadays hence the need for extra caution before they sell their crops.

Mr Hichilema said government should equally move in quickly in mopping up excess crops for stocking up on strategic food reserves to avert hunger in Zambia.

He said the cost of fertilizer and other inputs are very high, hence the need for favorable prices that would enable farmers to survive.