By Sikaile Sikaile.

DON’T UNDERRATE LUNGU’S WORDS; WARNS A SENIOR PF MEMBER

I have been approached by one prominent Patriotic Front (PF) member who has warned that Zambians should not underestimate President Lungu’s intentions to hold on to power and cause trouble and bloodshed next year. The man just hopes on God’s divine intervention to stop Lungu. That’s how serious.

The individual who requested for his identity to be withheld complained that Lungu is very serious about his actions ahead of 2021 unless Zambians stand together and stop him now.

“Yes I’m PF,that fact you know very sir, but I have children and Zambia is bigger than PF, people are suffering, and why should I not tell you the truth sir!”, the source narrated. “What I’m telling you please publish it and withhold my ID. My leaders in PF want to cause trouble next year because they know that we have lost the ground due to economic hardships and corruption being attributed to senior officials officials”.

“I have been compelled to pass this information to you sir! Because my worry is what happens when the country gets into trouble, there will be nothing like I’m PF or opposition, we shall all suffer the source said. So I want Zambians to be aware of what is going on”.

“If you are to look at ba Edgar Lungu this man is a different one and this is what I want the people of Zambia to be very careful with in understanding him and what we are likely to face if we don’t unit as citizens”.

“Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, was a gentleman because he created a conducive environment to peacefully handover power to ba Chiluba, when citizens showed him that they were tired of him. MMD under president Rupiah Banda, too created a conducive environment for peacefully transferring of power to ba Tata ba Sata in 2011”.

“Now have you seen what president Lungu is doing? He has been warning citizens of not going to hand over power. Everyday that message is being communicated to Zambians and we think it is HH or other opposition leaders to defend Zambia No! at the level we have reached sir, every serious citizen should be on the lookout of what president Lungu is planning against citizens. Have we all bothered to ask him about the military tankers? Are you aware that the youths who went to Kasama were given guns and other weapons? Chalo nachibipa mudala! let citizens wake up”.

“Why has he failed to address the nation on the procuring of military weapons?” The source asked, “you Mr Sikaile, you write and they read everything you write so, ask him what those guns are meant for if not for we citizens”.

“Let us be serious about the future of Zambia. Because we are all going to lose at the end of the day, and these guys since they have got so much money, they will escape and seek asylum outside Zambia the source continued warning.

There is wind of change that is very true and everyone in PF we know it including service chiefs, even those they have hired now, they know very well that president Edgar Lungu can’t win next year’s elections, but he wants to return to office by any means that he and others deems fit for them”, the source concluded”.

Our comment, fellow citizens, we are grateful that we have been vindicated. We have been warning about PF government evil plans, but here we are today, some people who love Zambia within PF are coming out to alert us of what is going on behind the camera.

We will keep you posted of all the criminal activities PF is engineering.

SIKAILE SIKAILE GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST