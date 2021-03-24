FRED M’membe has warned that his party should not be underrated in this year’s general election.

The Socialist Party leader adds that their revolutionary principles will help them persevere the conditions and win.

“Don’t underrate us, we are revolutionaries. We are socialists and we know how to struggle from very disadvantaged positions and win,” he said in a statement. “At the time of the August 12 elections, the Zambian voters will have had this Patriotic Front government of President Edgar Lungu in power for six years. They may hate them, but they know them.”

Dr M’membe said since people have known the PF long enough it is time they knew the Socialist Party as well.

He said based on the manifesto, the Socialist Party stood to win the elections.

“We want them now to know us – our values, our identity and our character as a revolutionary political party. We want to win not because the Patriotic Front and President Lungu are despised, but because we are better understood, supported and trusted,” he added. “We should win and we can win. For us, there’s no choice between being principled and unelectable; and electable and unprincipled. We should win because of what we believe. We are not going to win despite our beliefs. We will only win because of them. We will win to fulfil our principles.”

Dr M’membe said the Socialist Party was determined to bring about a new political order.

“We are confident that we can once again debate new ideas, new thinking – away from the neoliberal capitalist outlook – without fearing the taunt of betrayal,” he said. “The task of revolutional transformation of our nation is not one for the faint hearted, or the world of weary, or cynical. It is not a task for those afraid of hard choices, for those with complacent views, or those seeking a comfortable personal life.”

Dr M’membe added that, “as socialists we say what we mean and mean what we say”.

He said based on socialist principles, his party stood a good chance.

“Not just what we are against – capitalism, but what we are for – socialism. We say what we do mean, what we stand by, what we stand for. We have a clear, up-to-date manifesto of the objects and objectives of our party. Our manifesto was launched last year in April. It has been in the public domain for almost a year. It was open to wide and deep debate,” said Dr M’membe. “We are proud of our beliefs. And we have stated them in terms that people are able to understand and identify with them in every workplace, every home, every family, every community in our country. Our party’s determination to bring real change, not just any change, is increasingly becoming the symbol of the trust the Zambian people can place in us to change the country.”