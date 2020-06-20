National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has advised youths to use correct channels to engage their political leaders and not abuse social media to disrespect and insult them.

Reverend Sumaili says government has an open door policy and working with the youth is among the priorities as youths are the future leaders of the country.

She says the youths should never resort to protests or demonstrations to air grievances, but must embrace dialogue.

Reverend Sumaili has also appealed to politicians who may be using the youth to insult leaders to stop misleading the youths, but guide them correctly.

She says all Zambians have a responsibility to protect the country’s peace.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, the minister expressed gratitude to all Zambians for their contribution to peace and unity.

Reverend Sumaili said according to the 14th Global Peace Index GPI, Zambia has been ranked as the 4th most peaceful nation in Africa because Zambians embrace one another through co-existence, patriotism and sustainable development.

She has further reminded Zambians not to abuse the country’s peace through hate speech, lawlessness and abuse of social media.

Reverend Sumaili said government remains democratic and thrives on the tolerance of diverse views and opinions of leaders and citizens for continued good governance.