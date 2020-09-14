DON’T VOTE FOR HH BECAUSE HE HAS USED THE WORD CHIKALA, SAYS MUMBI KALIMBA

The PF cadre writes below…

MUMBI KALIMBA WRITES

He would turn Parliament into an insult center….imagine the levels of insults during Cabinet meetings.

Zambia is a christian nation, don’t vote for him, say NO to insults!

Zambia has not forgotten, 2021 is coming!