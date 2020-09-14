DON’T VOTE FOR HH BECAUSE HE HAS USED THE WORD CHIKALA, SAYS MUMBI KALIMBA
The PF cadre writes below…
MUMBI KALIMBA WRITES
He would turn Parliament into an insult center….imagine the levels of insults during Cabinet meetings.
Zambia is a christian nation, don’t vote for him, say NO to insults!
Zambia has not forgotten, 2021 is coming!
How many palatables have your party leadership uttered without you saying anything?
But today you want to prevent to be upright?
Just keep quiet.
How many times has GBM insulted Lungu and what did you say? That was not an insult but was a slip of the tongue and who did HH insult who will sue him to court that he has been insulted.