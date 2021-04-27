DONT WASH YOUR DIRTY ON ME, EDITH NAWAKWI TELLS UPND.

… As she says those who have been arrested for abducting of the Hatembos are UPND members

Lusaka… Tuesday, April 21, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi says it is evident that the UPND members are the ones who are involved in the abduction of Pheluna and Miltone Hatembo.

Speaking at a media briefing today, the FDD leader says the UPND wants to spin the matter thereby accusing her on the matter she is not involved in.

She described the behaviour by UPND as nonsense.

Ms Nawakwi says the UPND must face the reality.

“Do they need to pock me in my eyes in this particular round when they know there are people who have been arrested by the police facing the same charge and they are known,” she says.

“Are these FDD, what is their orientation, they are all UPND.

You can not wash your dirty on me this is nonsense,”.

And Ms Nawakwi says, the allegations of fraud is a not a party member but against an individual Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

She challenged Mr Hichilema to drag to court for the continued allegations leveled against him that he has dubiously acquired land from vulnerable families.

Ms Nawakwi says she will be able to defend herself adequately with the affidavits which are before the court.