PF supporter Chanoda Ngwira has told Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo that there is no presidential decree allowing the whipping of people flouting COVID-19 restrictions.

Lusambo has been threatening ‘thorough whipping’ of patrons of bars amid the new wave of COVID-19 infections.

“Tonight, we whip…Last night’s operation was conducted largely in a very civil manner. We used the operation to sensitise the patrons on the dangers of COVID-19 pandemic and asked them to vacate the bars and nightclubs. Tonight, the approach will be very different. Those found patronising these bars and nightclubs will be whipped and the full…of the law shall apply. We will cover Emmasdale, Matero, Kabwata, Woodlands, Chalala and Garden Chilulu,” Lusambo warned on Saturday.

He said it was irresponsible that a section of Zambians can continue to selfishly “enjoy” themselves in bars and nightclubs at the expense of public health.

But Ngwira counselled Lusambo that one wrong cannot be resolved with another.

“Honourable Bowman, you cannot solve a wrong with another wrong…Do not whip people instead do the right thing. We love your zeal, just do not misuse it out of excitement. Remember there is no presidential decree to whip people and abuse Human rights yet,” said Ngwira.