By Chilufya Tayali

DON’T WISH ME DEAD, I AM STILL AROUND TO SEE TO IT THAT HH LOSES 2021 AND IT’S GONNA HAPPEN

I know how much you wish me dead and some of your silly plans, but you have to know that we die when God calls us, and I don’t think that’s gonna happen any time soon. But what is certain is HH losing 2021 and I will takeover from President Lungu.

My phone kept on ringing whole night, because someone posted on social media that I was involved in accident. I wonder how you can play with such falsehoods.

You might see me to be so useless but I have a lot of people that depend on me and such news would be catastrophic to them.

Why would you be sending my 86 years old grandmother into panic attack over falsehood.

Anyway, I am good and sound, racing to 2021.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!