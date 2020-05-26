DORA GOES HARD ON BOB SICHINGA

..Advises him not to share pedestrian opinions to mislead the public

Wednesday…May 26 2020 (Smart Eagles)

Chief government spokesperson Hon Dora Siliya has expressed dissapointment over Bob Sichinga comments.

Ms Siliya who on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 and currently in quarantine says it is shocking that a person that visited the inside of a classroom can accuse her of faking Covid 19 results.

Expressing her views through her recent posting, Ms Siliya said that she is in her room trying to focus on reading her research material which hasn’t been easy. She adds that she is shocked by the accusations of faking Corona Virus results.

“By implication, I connived with trained lab officials who did my test just to humour some very aneroxic minds there such as that of Bob Sichinga” she questioned.

“Point of education; common sense is not to just count and read, it must lead to behavioral change.” she advised Sichinga

She further adviced Mr Sichinga not to share pedestrian opinions and wait until he has something important to say to help mother Zambia.

She has since wished and prayed for a quick recovery for herself and many others in her situation.