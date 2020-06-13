By Watch Reporter

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya is back after beating the COVID-19.

Siliya who went into selfish isolation weeks ago after testing positive for COVID-19 is said to be fine and back for work.

She was asymptomatic and never developed the disease so she merely isolated herself for 14 days.

According to sources, Siliya and her Health counterpart Dr. Chitalu Chilufya have both been declared fit and will be able to participate in all parliamentary debates next week when the House commences its business.