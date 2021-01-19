By Daily Revelation Reporter

Information minister Dora Siliya is reportedly working with a Zambian businessman based in South Africa, Ndambo in a concerted outreach to the traditional leaders across the country to support President Edgar Lungu.

Well placed sources have told Daily Revelation, that an organised scheme has been established by coming up with development programmes, like the mining programmes, which is being sold to the chiefs across the country, to create a narrative that development was coming directly from the chiefs in the minds of the people they preside over. The sources said the objective was to get the people to appreciate the programmes so that they could render their support to President Lungu and the PF in the 2021 general elections.

“Dora and Ndambo organised senior chiefs Kalindawalo and Mumbi and others from other provinces to go around in Southern Province, Copperbelt rural and other regions to entice chiefs to support Edgar Lungu. A mining programme has been put up. Dora Siliya did the same programme called My Home Town under the MMD,” the sources said. “They want to reach chiefs countrywide so that they support Lungu. So they have said ‘how do we do this?’. It’s to get the chiefs to get involved in development by being organised under one umbrella. Chief Kalindawalo’s group recently visited Southern Province and met chief Mapanza. It is expected that the programme will see chiefs from one region visiting the others and so on and so forth.”

Sources said the programme has been hatched over a period of time and it has been in operation for the past three months, where chiefs from various parts of the country have been sponsored to visit other regions.

Efforts to get a comment from Siliya failed as her mobile phone kept.