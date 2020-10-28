DORA RECKLESS, DANGEROUS, MISCHIEVOUS

Dora Siliya is reckless, dangerous and mischievous by suggesting that the Tonga Speaking people of Southern Province have risen against Easterners.

Zitukule Consortium executive director Nicholas Phiri says it is only right that Siliya resigns for promoting tribalism and division among Zambians.

Phiri has also urged President Edgar Lungu to fire Siliya for her conduct.

Zitukule Consortium Press Statement for Immediate Release- 28th October 2020*

Zitukule Consortium condems in the strongest terms possible remarks attributed to Minister of Information and Government Chief Spokes Person Dora Siliya while addressing people in Eastern Province. Ms. Siliya is reported to have said that Tongas have risen against the people of Eastern Province and that Easteners needed to vote for their own or the Bembas would laugh at them if Mr. Edgar Lungu lost power in the 2021 general elections.

These remarks are reckless, dangerous and mischievous. In view of this, we call upon Dora Siliya to immediately resign from government for threatening the peace and unity of the country. If she doesn’t resign, we call upon the Head of State to drop her as Cabinet Minister to demonstrate that he doesn’t condone tribalism.

We note with sadness and disgust that Cabinet Ministers and some senior PF officials have continued to preach tribal sentiments as a means for canvassing. This is not only regrettable, but also absolutely unacceptable. National leadership should be about individual capabilities and qualities rather than ethic affiliation.

It is our view that failure by the Head of State to drop Siliya or force her to resign will validate our long held view that tribalism is the official policy of the PF regime and that the declaration of the national day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation is nothing but a political scheme that takes advantage of the Christian heritage of the country.

We also call on the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious affairs to prove it’s relevance by condemning remarks attributed to Siliya in the strongest terms possible.

Nicholas Phiri

Executive Director

Zitukule Consortium -0978808775