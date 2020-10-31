For Immediate Release

Lusaka 31:10:20

DORA SHOULD APOLOGIZE FOR DISRESPECTING THE DEAD – KAMBWILI

Following an article which appeared on 29:10:20, in the Mast news paper, were Information and Broadcasting Minister honorable Dora Siliya accused the late President Micheal Chilufya Sata of destroying the agriculture sector, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili has asked her to apologise for disrespecting the dead.

Hon. Siliya said that where President Sata came from, they ate cassava hence his lack of understanding and appreciation of the importance of fertiliser. However, Dr. Kambwili described this statement as being very disrespectful to the dead.

‘This is an insult to the man whose government she is a minister in. And it is not true that agriculture in Zambia was destroyed under Sata,’ Dr. Kambwili said.

Dr. Kambwili has since demanded for an immediate apology from hon. Siliya.

Dr. Kambwili further said that this was not the first time hon. Siliya was insulting Mr Sata. She did the same by raising a middle finger in Parliament and to which Dr Kambwili vowed never to work with her, not until she apologized.

Dr. Kambwili wondered whether Dora’s apology when she was made to do so when she joined PF was merely crocodile tears.

He said the reduction of 8 bags to 4 was done under President Rupiah Bwezani Banda for political reasons to cover more people on the list and attract more voters.

This was among the reasons why he had insisted that he could not work with Siliya until she apologized.

Sata promised to give 12 bags but the coffers were empty. This would have wiped the treasury.

To this day, the bags of fertiliser are still four.

Dr. Kambwili wondered why the original PF members chose to keep quiet when the name of the late President, who formed the party they were benefiting from, was being insulted.

Issued by: Emmanuel Malite NDC Media Director Esq