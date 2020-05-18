Bu Anthony Bwalya

, word received is that Dora Siliya is on her way out. This is why her recent statement over the Muchinga saga has been met with impunity by junior members of the party. In fact, it is widely expected that President Edgar Lungu is about to order the reopening of #PrimeTv as the final slap in the face for Dora. She will then be blamed for the initial closure of the TV station.

The understanding is that the PF know the backlash the closure of Prime TV has had and they will sacrifice Dora for it.

It seems she never learns.

The other one on the watchlist is Lusambo.

Good riddance in advance.