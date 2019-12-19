ZNBC, especially television, is the most watched in this country, according to the PF government mathematics.

Information minister and chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya told Parliament yesterday that: “In fact, ZNBC is doing so well; it’s probably why it’s raining very well in the PF strongholds and I wonder who God is trying to punish in areas where it’s not raining!”

Meanwhile, Parliament yesterday ratified the ministerial appointment of Simon Botha, Dr Sarah Silombe Kaulule, Patricia Mwase, and Mary Mulenga Yambayamba Kazilimani to serve as directors of the ZNBC board.

Siliya stood on the floor of the House: “just to clarify a matter that keeps coming up in this House.”

The minister said numbers did not lie.

“We keep hearing this statement about ZNBC being boring, that people are not watching ZNBC and so on and so forth. The numbers we have are that ZNBC, especially television, is the most watched in this country,” she said.

“The numbers are that ZNBC is watched by over 640,000 households. Numbers don’t lie! Almost six million people; it’s about 5.2 million. The next, which is Prime TV, is watched by only 160,000 households.”

Siliya indicated that it was important for one to be armed with figures when commenting on the viewership of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).

“ZNBC continues to remain the most popular television because of its access in the nation and indeed ZNBC is a public broadcaster carrying a public signal,” Siliya said.

“In that sense, the challenges it’s having right now are not unique because of new technology and convergence of technology, especially in terms of linear programming. There has been disruption to traditional media and competition [and] so, the challenges of ZNBC, as a public broadcaster, are by no means unique.”

She noted that the addition of four people to the existing ZNBC board members would bring new leadership and ideas to the Corporation, so that it can continue to be self-sustaining and address the challenges that it is going through.

Siliya told the House that the government was not just about ZNBC, in terms of media.

She added that the government was responsible for all media in Zambia.

“So, when government makes a choice to engage with the citizens through Prime TV or Diamond TV, Hot FM or any other platform, for that matter, it is because it does not want to leave anyone behind,” she said.

“Since government is the biggest player in this sector, it will be normal that the private sector is looking for government to participate on their platforms so that they can also share in the revenues from government. So, it is very normal to see government officials on Prime TV, Diamond TV and that must not continue to be used for political purposes.”

Siliya emphasised that ZNBC continued to be the largest provider of television services in the country.

“As I said, numbers don’t lie…Otherwise, why would we have people in this House questioning and asking and clamouring to want to be on ZNBC?” wondered Siliya.

“Mr Speaker, I just thought I should make those few issues a bit more clear so that we do not continue to have on this floor people misleading the nation about the popularity of ZNBC. In fact, ZNBC is doing so well; it’s probably why it’s raining very well in the PF strongholds and I wonder who God is trying to punish in areas where it’s not raining! I thank you.”

Meanwhile, Parliament, which adjourned sine die yesterday, ratified the presidential appointment of William Nyirenda (State Counsel), Ireen Mwezi Kunda (State Counsel) and Andrew Mwansa Mumba to serve as members of the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) as well as Dr Dickson Chella Sichembe to serve as the Auditor General of Zambia.