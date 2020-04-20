Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has defended the distribution of PF-branded face masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think where we are now, we are saying that we are in very difficult times everybody wants to participate to ensure that they do their part in terms of ensuring that they are all Zambians safe. We have seen various political parties we saw the Patriotic Front secretary general, we have seen the UPND donate to Ministry of Home Affairs for correctional services. I think at this point in time everybody is saying let us do whatever we can in putting the politics away but whatever can be done whether you have found a piece of material that belongs to PF and it can help save somebody’s life. I do not think that government will stand up and say ‘no, we don’t want you to save somebody’s life’ because for some people, they don’t have any material to make a mask,” Siliya said.

“I have seen the Presidential initiative that they are supporting women to earn a livelihood but at the same time giving them raw available materials to make these masks. I don’t believe this is the time to be finger pointing, this is the time for the whole of Zambia to be focused one fighting enemy,” she continued.

The United Party National Development (UPND) is among those to have previously criticised the move to distribute politically branded face masks, with the group’s Youth League Tweeting, “At a time when we should hold hands as a people to confront our common enemy – #COVID19, the PF is choosing a destructive and chaotic path of politicizing an issue that must unite us all in common purpose. This must be much more than seeking to score political points.”

UPND Lusaka Province Chair Obvious Mwaliteta has also criticised the move stating, “How ungodly can a regime be to always be taking advantage of people’s suffering for them to always be campaigning like they have equally done with the hunger situation where they are donating PF branded mealie meal.”

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka has confirmed to media that while the UPND will continue to make donations but that they will not be distributing branded face masks.

