By Darius Choonya

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya has been reported to the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC-for alleged abuse of office.

Zitukule Consortium Executive Director, Nicholas Phiri wants the Information Minster to be investigated.

He says Ms. Siliya allegedly told Headmen in Eastern Province on how to commit corruption and fraud.

It is alleged that the Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya urged headmen to lie that they are poor and vulnerable whenever they faced Social Cash Transfer officers so that they could benefit from the funds to buy clothes and look smart.