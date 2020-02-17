Press statement for immediate release:

16th February 2020

DORA SILIYA MUST STOP BEING SILLY

We have read with dismay and utter astonishment, the government official position attributed to Information Minister Dora, where she accuses UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, of tribalism in the recently held by elections in Chilubi. Such a delusional statement is not only laughable and silly but misplaced and mischievous, especially coming from the Queen of tribalism herself. How remarkable!

Dora Siliya openly propagated hate speech against Tonga speaking people to win votes in her Constituency in 2015 and 2016, and we have video footage to that effect. Her boss Edgar Lungu started it all in Chawama when he was drumming up support for the current MP when he compared the Tonga people to animals. It is in the public domain.

From there it became a slogan to most PF leaders to label Tonga people subhuman and inherently evil and not worthy of leadership. Edgar Lungu never condemned such hateful speeches against a section of Zambian citizens, he thrived in it.

As a matter of fact he escalated the hate speech each time he visited Southern Province in his utterances. Recently Chanda Nyela, Bizwell Mutale and Professor Nkandu Luo spewed shocking hate speech against the Tongas during the Chilubi by elections, and Mr Lungu blatantly refused to mention them by their names and leaving citizens to guess.

And now Zambians are beginning to believe the strange stories from Seer 1’s ‘do as I say’ theories. PF are in a state of zombified confusion and what they see as a light at the end of the tunnel is a fast approaching speed train of democracy coming to crush them. With this kind of inconsistencies and chipante pante and ‘do as I say’ kind of politics, they better democratically give way.

*Subeta Mutelo*

Deputy National Youth

Chairperson

*UPND*