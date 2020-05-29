DORA SILIYA: WHAT LEGACY WILL YOU LEAVE FOR ZAMBIA? WHAT SHALL WE REMEMBER YOU FOR?

When the British Prime Minister Borris Johnson announced that he was positive for Corona Virus, Zambia and the rest of the world rose in solidarity, prayed for him and wished him a quick recovery.

When the UK Prime Minister recovered from the CoVid-19, we all celebrated and thanked God for his mercies. This was love, care and kindness that the world showed the UK Prime Minister.

Today the Zambian Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Hon. Dora Siliya has boldly announced that she has tested positive for corona virus though she is asymptomatic and the whole country has rose to deny her claims.

Most of the people are happy that she’s sick of CoVid-19 while many others still don’t believe her. Some are making fun of her, and some believe and are wishing her well. This is not unusual or exotic in anyway. The Bible says, “do to others what you would like others to do to you.”

HERE IS THE THING, it’s not like people love Borris Johnson of UK than Dora Siliya of Zambia.

The problem here is that our own Minister is too greedy, ruthless, arrogant and stubborn to the people of Zambia. This is why it’s very difficult for her to gain and realize people’s sympathy and compassion. Most leaders in the PF are not good leaders and they are hated by the people.

What is prevailing on social media concerning Hon Dora Siliya could also be an indication that people don’t like this Minister not because of who she is but because of her ruthless, barbaric and unsympathetic conducts towards the people of Zambia.

Hon Dora Siliya and the entire PF have denied the people of Zambia the right to information, entertainment, and education by closing Prime TV Zambia and many other TV and radio stations in the country for political reasons.

They have taken people’s jobs because of their selfishness, bitterness and greediness. They do not have sense of empathy for the unemployed workers whom they have deprived of their jobs at Prime TV and many other companies in the country. So who should people wish well here? Dora Siliya or the thousands of unemployed youths whom she has rendered unemployed?

Ask yourselves a question why have people received her proclamations of being positive for corona virus with mixed feelings when in the actual sense they are supposed to be sympathetic?

Surely, this should not surprise anyone but must rather entice us to probe why this Minister has been treated like this by her own people she claims to represent.

It’s also a wake up call to the politicians in PF government to learn to live with people and also sympathize with them in times when they are faced with challenges. People are always good to politicians but politicians always grow their balls big when they are voted into office.

They make ruthless decisions, they punish people, they mock people, and they do anything as long as it pleases them. This is not how we should live. Let us treat one another with respect, love and peace and we shall move forward as a country.

Whatever you’re Hon. Dora Siliya, whoever you do it for, and for whatsoever reasons you do it, may God forgive you, heal you and change you for the better. Open Prime TV and reconcile with the people.

To you ruthless, arrogant, and bitter politicians in PF, ask yourselves this question, “when you fall sick or die, will people cry and express solidarity or celebrate and wish you bad luck?”

Get Well Soon Honourable Dora Siliya!!

Thanks You!

Castrol Kafweta

Solwezi Central – Aspiring MP

Northwestern Province of Zambia 🇿🇲