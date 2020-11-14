An online news source Techmag TV has reported that the Doves Funeral Services Hearse that was carrying the late businessman, Genius Kadungure, (Ginimbi’s) body to his Domboshawa mansion was involved in an accident forcing the company to change the coffin into another vehicle.

Doves had earlier posted on its social media platforms celebrating their latest acquisition, a Mercedes Benz hearse which they unveiled yesterday at Ginimbi’s funeral.

#GimimbiFuneral The brand new Mercedes benz Hearse which was carrying Ginimbi’s body was a crushed by a Kombi, damaging its front left suspension to a halt, they had to change the coffin to another hearse so the funeral proceeds pic.twitter.com/cKQ9FqfcxU — TechMag.TV (@TechMagTV) November 14, 2020

“Showcasing state of art hearse (Pilato Hearse) the first Pilato hearse in Zimbabwe introduced at #ginimbisendoff home-going,” reads Doves’ post on Facebook.



According to Techmag TV, the new hearse was hit by a kombi which disappeared from the scene after taking advantage of the fact that it was already at night.

