AN unconfirmed number of passengers have been injured in a road accident involving Power Tools bus which was heading to Zambia from South Africa.

According to a statement by RTSA Head of Public Relations Frederick Mubanga, the bus overturned in Zimbabwe’s Karoi area in the early hours of today.

And Mubanga said according to the GPS system, the accident is suspected to have happened at 07:26 hours but that no deaths have been recorded.

He said the cause of the accident has not yet been established.

And Mubanga said the agency has since dispatched a team of officers to Zimbabwe to establish the cause of the accident and extent of injuries on the accident victims.