PRESS RELEASE

DP STANDS WITH THE ZCCB STATEMENT ON BILL 10, URGES MPS NOT TO VOTE FOR IT

=============================

_For the sake of the people that sent you to parliament throw out Bill 10_

10 June 2020

The DP has read the statement that was issued by the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) regarding the unpopular Bill 10 and we find it to be progressive.

We therefore would like to mention that we take the wise words as our own as the Bill 10 does not really represent the constitution desires of the majority poor Zambians.

Further, the DP would like to appeal to the conscious of Members of Parliament to act in the interest of the Zambian people by not voting for bill 10. Our members of parliament should not allow themselves to be used to support an act meant to benefit one person and leave the Zambians in perpetual poverty and humiliation.

As Parliament reopens for debate, this should be one of the things that parliamentarians must focus on to ensure that bill 10 is thrown out of the floor of the house. It is a retrogressive bill.

Issued by

Judith Kabemba

DP Spokesperson