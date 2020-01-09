THE opposition Democratic Party has raised alarm that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has started a systematic strategy to rig next year’s general and presidential elections.

DP national chairman Nedson Nzowa says the intention by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to discard the existing electoral register confirms the Commission’s sinister plans.

He said the ECZ’s plans were an act of complicity.

Nzowa, a former Kabushi member of parliament and one-time deputy High Commissioner to Canada, reminded ECZ chairperson judge Esau Chulu and the Commission’s chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano that elections could ignite national strife, if mishandled.

Nshindano replaced Chomba Chella in August 2019.

On September 8, 2019, ECZ director – Information Communication Technology (ICT) Dylan Kasonde, on ZNBC TV’s Sunday Interview programme, revealed that the Commission would compile a new electoral register for the 2021 general elections and that everyone had to register afresh.

He also said the Government Printers was unable to meet the Commission’s technical specifications for printing of ballot papers.

In November 2018, judge Chulu disclosed that the ECZ planned to explore, amongst other initiatives, the implementation of an online voter registration system to accommodate the technologically savvy and those with limited time to visit voter registration centres.

Judge Chulu spoke at the launch of the ECZ strategic plan for 2018 to 2022 at Sarovar Premiere Hotel in Lusaka.

Kasonde explained that: “legislation was passed in 2001, that’s 18 years ago, that the Commission should conduct continuous voter registration.”

He, however, indicated that due to budgetary constraints, the Commission had been unable to undertake continuous voter registration.

“However, in 2005 the Commission made a decision to come up with a permanent register of voters. So, from 2005 that [register] was compiled for the 2006 elections [and] the same was used for the 2008. Then there was registration in 2010 for the 2011 elections. So, we’ve been building on that up to the 2016 elections that we had – we’ve been using that permanent register which,” Kasonde said.

Asked about the ECZ’s plans about registration of voters, vis-à-vis starting the process, Kasonde responded that the plans were that: “we conclude delimitation this year (2019); that is we define the electoral boundaries.”

“Next year (2020) we’ll attach voters to those electoral boundaries so that come 2021 they can vote. So, next year (2020) the Commission will undertake voter registration and this time around the Commission wants to start a new register altogether,” he noted.

“It will start on a clean slate – we’ll start a new register of voters and particularly for the young ones who are tech-savvy, the Commission has come up with online voter registration. It’s not online from end-to-end but it’s online in that a link will be provided where any citizen, young or those who are tech-savvy, can actually input their details in their own space and time and at the convenient time go to strategic places where the Commission will have registration officers stationed with equipment so that they can go and capture biometrics and then print a card for them.”

Kasonde added that the usual mobile registration of voters would still be carried out by the ECZ.

“Besides that, the Commission will still undertake the usual mobile registration of voters and also district registration of voters thereafter to ensure that the young ones who have attained the age of 18 and all citizens who have attained the age of 18 and are in possession of a green National Registration Card can register and indeed cast their vote in 2021,” Kasonde said.

In terms of the date when voters’ registration would begin, Kasonde answered that: “the Commission hasn’t set a date yet but definitely it can’t be in January – that’s the rainy season.”

“So, tentatively the Commission is looking at somewhere around June/July so that in terms of accessibility, we’ll not have so many challenges, especially in the rural areas where we have areas that get flooded,” he said.

Asked by the programme host Grevazio Zulu to clarify what the issue of having a new electoral register meant, Kasonde stressed that the ECZ would compile a new register of voters.

“Everyone has to register afresh for the 2021 elections. However, if we have a by-election between now and 2021, we’ll fall back on the current register that we have to conduct by-elections that might arise before 2021general elections. Otherwise, everyone will have to register afresh and a new card will be issued to them for use in the 2021 elections,” Kasonde explained.

“So, the current voters’ register will not be used for the 2021 elections.”

After gathering information around the issue, Nzowa called The Mast on Monday wondering that: “how are they going to dissolve the voters’ register without consulting all the stakeholders?”

“This is the beginning of rigging; systematic rigging has started! What is the reason behind dissolving of the register which we have been updating time to time? All we needed to do was to update,” Nzowa said.

“These things are supposed to be agreed upon. To me, it’s the beginning of rigging and judge Chulu and that Nshindano who went there dubiously are receiving instructions secretly.”

He insisted that the fact that no political stakeholder was being consulted about the electoral register meant the beginning of systematic rigging.

Nzowa argued that there was nothing wrong with updating an existing voters’ roll: “which we did at a very high cost.”

“If we are going to dissolve the voters’ register, all the stakeholders should be called so that we know why we are dissolving this. I know [that] they are trying to bring in a system which will be very easy to move voters from one place to another and that is rigging, in my view,” noted Nzowa.

“Elections are a sensitive thing; Nshindano and judge Chulu cannot be the only two people to make such a huge decision which will impact on the peace of this country. We need to be as open and as transparent as possible.”