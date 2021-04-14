By Mwaka Ndawa

THE Director of Public Prosecutions has, by way of nolle prosequi, freed a 29-year-old woman of Zambia Railways township who poured hot water on her husband after he smacked her for going home late.

This is in a matter where Susan Mundhlongwa was facing a charge of causing grievous harm with intent to maim, disfigure or disable.

Mundhlongwa, a Zimbabwean, on January 1, 2021, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable allegedly caused grievous bodily harm to Derrick Bwalya.

This was after Bwalya slapped Mundhlongwa for going home late.

The 29-year-old was angered by her husband’s control and poured hot water on him before fleeing her matrimonial home.

When the matter came up for plea before High Court judge Winnie Mwenda, Mtolo Sikanyika informed the court that the state had decided to discontinue the matter by entering a nolle prosequi in favour of the accused pursuant to Section 81 and 82 of the criminal procedure code.

Justice Mwenda told Mundhlongwa that she was set at liberty as the DPP’s powers cannot be questioned.

“I am informing you that the DPP, using the powers vested in her under Section 81 and 82, has decided to discontinue the proceedings against you (Mundhlongwa). You are free, the court doesn’t have the power to object to the powers of the DPP,” said judge Mwenda.