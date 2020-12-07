IS MASTURBATION HARMFUL?

Dr Aaron Mujajati writes that it is not!

He posts:

There are many claims that have been made in connection with masturbation, such as going blind, impotence later in life, erectile dysfunction, penis shrinkage, penis curvature, low sperm count, mental illness to mention but a few, and all of these claims are not true.

However, there some well documented side effects such as swelling (edema) and pain of the penis particularly in men if they frequently masturbate within a short space of time and are too rough. This swelling usually disappears within a few days. Other side effects include a sense of guilt especially if masturbation conflicts with ones religious and or cultural beliefs.

With regards to prostate cancer there have been conflicting findings. Some studies have suggested that men who ejaculated more than five times each week during their 20s were one third less likely to develop aggressive prostate cancer than those who ejaculated less often. In contrast, others found that frequent sexual activity during a man’s 20s and 30s increased his risk of prostate cancer, especially if he masturbated regularly.

My take on the matter is that masturbation is harmless.