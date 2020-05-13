HEALTH Authorities are facing criticism over what stakeholders consider disjointed statistics and approach towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Zambia.

Medical expert Dr Aaron Mujajati says Zambians deserve a logical explanation on the reported drop in the number of people infected with coronavirus after the Ministry of Health reported zero cases yesterday, two days after the country recorded a record 85 cases.

Dr Mujajati says the reported numbers by the Minister of Health make it difficult for citizens to comprehend whether Zambia is making progress in the fight against the pandemic or not.

He told Hot FM News that the Ministry of Health should have a better explanation regarding the drop in numbers and should clear the doubts Zambians have on the released figures, reports Hot FM and Kalemba.