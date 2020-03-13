By Matthew Kanganja

A Medical Practitioner has warned against false rumors circulating on social media that black people are immune to the dangerous corona virus.

A series of social media posts have been shared suggesting the corona virus does not affect black people because they have a stronger immune system compared to other races.

But speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, medical practitioner, Dr. Aaron Mujajati warns that such rumours are misleading and baseless, as there is no scientific evidence supporting such claims.

Dr. Mujajati says circulating of such information should be cautioned as a number of lives face the risk of being infected with the virus as a result of ignorance, further adding that everyone, regardless of race is at risk of being infected by the corona virus and good hygiene habits are to be observed at all times.

So far no black person has been infected by the corona virus since it broke out.