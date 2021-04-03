KANKOYO MP AND HIGHER EDUCATION MINISTER DR BRIAN MUSHIMBA SHARES HIS ACADEMIC AND PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND

My Academic Background :

1993 – Grade 12 ( Mpelembe Secondary School)

1996 – Form 6 (Mpelembe Secondary School)

2000 – Bachelor’s Degree – Engineering (USA)

2002 – Master’s Degree – Engineering (USA)

2010 – Master’s Degree – Business Administration (USA)

2019 – Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) – Engineering (UNZA, School of Engineering)

My professional background :

1998 – Engineering Intern at RainBird USA (Valve Designs)

2000 – Joins Siemens USA as a Controls engineer working on Digital Controls Systems in power generation and oil industry.

2006 – Leaves Siemens as an Engineering Manager and joins Lafarge in the same capacity.

2012 – Leaves Lafarge and joins Pratt & Whitney Power Systems as a Product Line Manager (Aeroderivative Gas Turbines Business – Power Generation)

2013 – Joins Eskom as Executive Director in charge of Power Generation

2016 – Leaves Eskom to stand as MP in kankoyo under the PF ticket.