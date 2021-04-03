KANKOYO MP AND HIGHER EDUCATION MINISTER DR BRIAN MUSHIMBA SHARES HIS ACADEMIC AND PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND
My Academic Background :
1993 – Grade 12 ( Mpelembe Secondary School)
1996 – Form 6 (Mpelembe Secondary School)
2000 – Bachelor’s Degree – Engineering (USA)
2002 – Master’s Degree – Engineering (USA)
2010 – Master’s Degree – Business Administration (USA)
2019 – Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) – Engineering (UNZA, School of Engineering)
My professional background :
1998 – Engineering Intern at RainBird USA (Valve Designs)
2000 – Joins Siemens USA as a Controls engineer working on Digital Controls Systems in power generation and oil industry.
2006 – Leaves Siemens as an Engineering Manager and joins Lafarge in the same capacity.
2012 – Leaves Lafarge and joins Pratt & Whitney Power Systems as a Product Line Manager (Aeroderivative Gas Turbines Business – Power Generation)
2013 – Joins Eskom as Executive Director in charge of Power Generation
2016 – Leaves Eskom to stand as MP in kankoyo under the PF ticket.