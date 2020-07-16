By Watch Reporter

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the demise of the late Home Affairs permanent secretary Chileshe Mulenga is a drawback to various projects in the ministry.

Kampyongo says under the late Dr Mulenga administration, the Ministry recorded a lot of success which saw the transformation of both the police and the Zambia correctional service through various projects.

He says among them was the construction of police and correctional services officers housing unit and prisons across the country.

Kampyongo was speaking during the funeral church service of the late permanent secretary Dr Mulenge at Anglican cathedral of the holy cross in Lusaka.

First lady Easter Lungu, PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri and other senior government officials were among people that gathered at the Anglican Cathedral of the holy cross to pay the last respect to the late Dr Mulenga.