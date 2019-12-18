Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has filed a defence in a case in which former Health Professions Council of Zambia chief executive officer Dr Aaron Mujajati sued him for defamation.

Dr Chilufya has since denied the allegations of defamation brought before court by Dr Mujajati saying his statement on HPCZ was based on the qualified privilege he has to express his opinion on matters that concern the Ministry of Health.

And the Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, who is the first respondent in this matter, said Dr Mujajati is no longer an issue in the eyes of the state because the actions of the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) are now in line with the agenda of proper health service delivery to the Zambian people.

In this case, Dr Mujajati sued Dr Chilufya and the Attorney General, seeking damages for defamation of character and an injunction restraining Dr Chilufya from uttering further defamatory words against him.

Dr Mujajati is claiming damages from Dr Chilufya for uttering alleged defamatory words at a press briefing that he was being irrational and inhumane when he closed down health institutions on flimsy grounds.

However, the health minister, in his defence filed in court, stated that there was no malicious or false statement issued at a press conference to defame Dr Mujajati in any manner.

He said Dr Mujajati was seconded to Health Professions Council of Zambia as a registrar before he was recalled.

“It shall be averred at trial that the second defendant (Chilufya) did not issue any malicious and or false statement against the plaintiff. Further the plaintiff was recalled from his secondment by the Public Service Commission through the Ministry of Health as he is a civil servant,” Dr Chilufya said. “The statement of claim are denied in their entirety as the plaintiff cannot go round assuming facts that are not in existence. The plaintiff has based his claims on assumptions and assuming facts does not make them true or real.”

And Mr Kalaluka submitted that the statement emanated from the background that Dr Chilufya’s office had received numerous complaints from health institutions and missionary hospitals, among others over the conduct of HPCZ in ensuring compliance with health Service delivery.

” This press conference was not aimed at the plaintiff, it was called to address the many concerns raised by the conduct of HPCZ as a whole,” Kalaluka said.

The Attorney General stated that the minister of Health was protecting the Zambian people from a deterioration of lack of health service access by wrongful closure of health facilities and that Dr Mujajati’s interpretation of the statement is incorrect.

