THE announcement last Saturday of 76 new COVID-19 positive cases in Nakonde has exposed the medical fraud that health minister Chitalu Chilufya has been concealing from the time the pandemic was confirmed in Zambia.

The sources say President Edgar Lungu has created a big monster in Dr Chilufya which monster would soon devour him.

"The biggest challenge is Dr Chilufya has become untouchable and he gets his way to the President to the extent that he now has no respect even for the Vice-President," sources say. "This is a well-known story within government circles and the Veep is very unhappy…No wonder some people are now concluding that maybe President Lungu is positioning Dr Chilufya as his running mate in 2021. Dr Chilufya is now big-headed because President Lungu appears to be shielding or protecting him a lot."

Well-placed sources in the Ministry of Health yesterday said Dr Chilufya should either resign on moral and ethical grounds or be fired by President Edgar Lungu for misleading the government and the general public on the way the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving in Zambia.

Dr Chilufya on Saturday gave his usual COVID-19 daily update and announced 85 new cases in one day, the highest ever from the time the pandemic was confirmed in Zambia on March 18, 2020.

He said “in the last 24 hours, 346 tests were conducted” and a total of 85 news cases were reported in Zambia with three COVID-19 related deaths. He further announced that in Nakonde alone, 170 tests were conducted out of which 76 were confirmed positive “broken down as follows; 26 truck drivers, 13 lodge and commercial sex workers, 31 immigration staff/ clearing agents and four contacts”.

He also announced the death of an 82-year-old man from Nampundwe who suffered a stroke and was referred to Lusaka where he was swabbed on arrival, tested COVID-19 positive and died thereafter. Dr Chilufya further revealed that a 30-year-old female from Lusaka’s Ng’ombe compound who was being treated for chronic liver disease also tested positive and died on Saturday while a tuberculosis patient in Ndola also tested positive and died on the same day, bring the COVID-19 death toll to seven.

But the well-placed source revealed that Dr Chilufya’s announcement on Saturday just exposed the medical fraud currently going on around the COVID-19 pandemic in Zambia.

“This whole Nakonde saga will date back to three weeks ago,” the source said. “Remember that about three weeks ago, Dr Chilufya announced that there was a couple that tested COVID-19 positive after traveling from Tanzania via Nakonde border. He said as a result, stricter measures would be put in place in Nakonde, coupled with massive surveillance, contact tracing, screening and testing.

“However, health workers only arrived in Nakonde last week around Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, two weeks later. Even then they didn’t start the mass testing. They first started by conducting a training workshop until the Provincial Minister, Hon Malozo Sichone, stopped them so they could start and concentrate on the testing exercise.

“That’s how they started the testing on Saturday [May 2, 2020] but they didn’t do much because they didn’t have adequate testing kits. Then came in the issue of transport, to transport the samples or specimen to Ndola at Tropical Diseases Research Centre for testing. You can ask Provincial Administration how this one was eventually resolved but anyway, the samples were taken to Ndola and the results should have been ready not later than last week Wednesday. The big question, however, is why did Dr Chilufya have to hold on to the results? That’s why we, in the medical circles are calling it a fraud, it’s a medical fraud.”

Another source from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) said it was highly misleading for Dr Chilufya to continue giving the so-called 24-hour update because the updates are based on a backlog, and not real time.

“When the minister says ‘in the last 24 hours we have tested so many and so many have tested positive or negative’, it should mean just that,” the source said. “In this case, it should mean that by the time President Lungu was addressing the nation on Friday, 8th May 2020, the Nakonde results were not known including the status of the three that he announced dead on Saturday because these three came from nowhere. No one talked about them before, including the minister himself. But on Saturday he spoke about them in the manner that suggested that the three were in the government facilities even on Friday at the time the President addressed the nation.

“The President addressed the nation around 16:00 hours on Friday. Around 12:00 hours on Saturday, about 20 hours after the President addressed the nation, Dr Chilufya also addressed the nation and said ‘in the last 24 hours we have recorded a total of 85 new cases and three Covid related cases’. Which 24 hours are these? The truth of the matter is the Nakonde results were known to Dr Chilufya at the time the President was addressing the nation last Friday. The big question is why did he withhold them from his boss, the President, only to disclose them after the President had spoken? Is he fighting the President? Or he is just deliberately undermining him so the public can believe his words on this pandemic and not those of the President? Is he trying to justify his push for the total lockdown of the country because that has always been his desire?

“The President gave hope to the Zambian people when he announced measures to ease up the partial lockdown by re-opening restaurants and schools for examination classes only to be slapped in the face less than 24 hours by Dr Chilufya when he announced 85 new cases and three deaths. That’s an insult to the President and the people of Zambia because we all know that Dr Chilufya had a lot of input in the President’s speech up to the last minute. It seems Dr Chilufya wants the President to reverse his measures, like those on schools. But what are his intentions?”

But a medical source close to Dr Chilufya linked all this development to The Mast’s expose’ of the Covid Plunder last week.

“In your Covid Plunder expose’ last week, you rightly reported that COVID-19 has become a cash-cow for Dr Chilufya and his cronies,” the source said. “You reported that President Lungu’s analysis of the way the pandemic was evolving in the country was that Zambia was not so hardly hit and opening up the economy to return to normalcy gradually would be in order.

“But this is not the picture our friend Dr Chilufya would like to paint because he has some ulterior motives. He wants everyone to believe that we are headed for a huge surge and the country must set aside huge financial and material resources to deal with such a surge in the cases.”

The source said Dr Chilufya’s ambitions have blinded him from the reality and at the moment it was such a huge risk to have him as minister in charge of health for the people of Zambia.

“How can we have a minister who is misleading the President and the nation on a serious national matter? All the updates he has been giving have been based on a backlog, not real time but he keeps hoodwinking Zambians when he says ‘in the last 24 hours’…,” the source said. “The so-called Zambia National Public Health Institute is a façade, it’s useless. And when you hear Dr Chilufya praising Doctor or is it Prof Victor Mukonka as leading a multisectoral discipline of highly competent professionals in the institute, the public actually doesn’t even know that this so-called institute is just a unit under the Department of Public Health in the Ministry of Health. In this institute, there are basically two people; Professor Mukonka and Dr Kapata who is a TB and HIV specialist. And Dr Chilufya has been fighting hard to turn the so-called institute into an authority.”

“The biggest challenge is Dr Chilufya has become untouchable and he gets his way to the President to the extent that he now has no respect even for the Vice-President. This is a well-known story within government circles and the Veep is very unhappy,” the source said. “No wonder some people are now concluding that maybe President Lungu is positioning Dr Chilufya as his running mate in 2021. Dr Chilufya is now big-headed because President Lungu appears to be shielding or protecting him a lot. So don’t get surprised when you hear that nothing comes out of the ACC investigations against him. Even with the Covid Plunder currently going on in the ministry, we are very sure the President is aware but he will not do anything about it. Last year Dr Chilufya had a big fight with Professor Nkandu Luo when the Professor was Minister of Higher Education. Dr Chilufya wanted to run the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital under his ministry but Professor Luo rightly and strongly opposed that because all universities fall under the Ministry of Higher Education.

“This was a big fight until Professor Luo was transferred from the Ministry of Higher Education. The moment Dr Brian Mushimba succeeded Professor Luo, Dr Chilufya got what he wanted when the Ministry of Higher Education signed an MoU, delegating authority to Ministry of Health to run the Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital. So Levy Hospital University is being managed by Dr Chilufya. That’s how powerful Dr Chilufya is in this government. Even the Health Insurance Scheme should have been run under Ministry of Labour, like NAPSA, but he grabbed it under Health. The man wants a lot of power, he is hungry for power. He has chased all the experienced medical doctors and officers from the ministry only to replace them with his cronies. All the good professional hands have been frustrated out of the Ministry of Health. Ask Dr [Aaron] Mujajati and Professor [Peter] Mwaba. Ministry of Health is one with most frustrated employees because of Dr Chilufya’s mismanagement but no one can complain because it’s clear that he is President Lungu’s blue-eyed boy. But watch the next few days, they will be very eventful.”

But Dr Chilufya said he does not hide data

“The epidemic can rapidly evolve. For us in the Patriotic Front government, we value transparency. We have no business in hiding data, we feed the nation with credible data. The plan is multisectoral from inception – it screams loud that there’ll be collaboration,” said Dr Chilufya. “We give validated data. We don’t wat to give patchy results. So the President is informed of every detail and all the data and directives that are given during our addresses are based on the information the President gets on on a daily basis. Like I said on the watchful and analytical eye, he watches the COVID-19 pandemic…I frown at the insinuation that we are hiding figures. That does not reflect who we are and it is not part of our values and we find no business, no value, in that hiding figures may result in misinforming the public and misdirecting attention and may result in deaths, so that’s not what we are.”