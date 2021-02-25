By Edward Roy Makayi.

DR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI CAN NOT BE UPND RUNNING MATE BY FAR UPND SHOULD REMAIN UPND NOT UPND ALLIANCE IT WILL AFFECT THE POLITICAL BRAND NUMBERS MY APPEAL TO THE REMAINING REASONABLE ALLIANCE PARTNERS -MAKAYI.

It is with sad reading of press statement from NDC spokesperson that the opposition NDC are not in opposition of HH led alliance as long as Dr Chishimba Kambwili is the running mate like realllly how and using what criterion? This is barely minutes after the rest of the Alliance leaders ushered in the candidature of HH and granted him absolute power to choose the running mate of his choice either from UPND or the Alliance or anywhere else or to choose me (Makayi as running mate) they have no problem except NDC.

The Alliance met exactly the expectations of Zambians according to what is obtaining on the ground because this fight against PF is not about HH or UPND but about Zambians and all planets knows very well that UPND is well positioned with robust infrastructure and investment for a long time and therefore known countrywide way better than any other party apart from PF.

In response to Ms Saboi here are my arguments that quantifies that NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili is not and can never be UPND or Alliance something running mate.

– Numbers are not in favor of NDC to equal the equation of the two political parties to support her reasonings eg

Chiengi by elections for instance numbers can prove you wrong. PF 48% UPND 38% NDC 8% that’s Luapula province.🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️.

Chilubi PF 56% UPND 49% PAC 28% NDC 11% that’s Northern province.

Lusaka PF 54% UPND 49% PAC 15% UPPZ 11% NDC 9% That’s Lusaka mayoral elections.

Petersen performed better on PAC ticket than Saboi on NDC.

Solwezi UPND 70% PF 39% NDC 5% that’s Northwestern,

Kitwe PF 56 % UPND 51% NDC 5% that’s Copperbelt so many statistics to point at if you talk of Roan by election at parliamentary level UPND played a key role to back PF materialism, financially etc so which numbers does Kambwili bring and from where exactly I have records of almost all the by elections they are worse to zero participation compared to UPND how on hell does CK becomes Alliance Running mate using what exactly? Is it because CK talks too much? On the political gravity just one lady called Martha Mushipe or Sylvia Masebo can wallop CK pants down tamwelapo namanzi.

I have always said that Alliances in Zambia never work if they do it’s to grow the popularity of the small parties like NDC without UPND would they have that Roan MP of theirs?. Not to offend the remaining Alliance partners but let’s call a spade a spade here what is NDC to UPND in any province?

I therefore also oppose any changes or alterations of the party UPND identity because that will affect our numbers. Let our remaining Alliance partners be assured of consideration but UPND is going in the election as “UPND” not “UPND ALLIANCE” the brand will be affected and numbers reduce and PF will use that to tell people that it’s a new political party. The UPND should remain UPND and while Alliance partners join in the campaigns am highly against the renaming of the party at whatever cost.

