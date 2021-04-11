Dr. Chishimba Kambwili IS A FINISHED POLITICIAN

We take this opportunity to advise the former respected politician, CK to desist from bringing the name of president Hakainde Hichilema into disrepute; so as to benefit from the sinking PF.

President HH is above CK in all aspects of life and as such deserves to be respected by someone who is beneath.

We have every right to protect and defend the people’s choice president HH at all cost even if it means to shade our blood for his safety.

We are therefore candidly advising ba CK just to continue enjoying his PF vomit in peace and never to cross our line.

CK shouldn’t push us, we are close to the edge.

#Ballywillfixit

#time4change

Nsofwa Hamudombe

Ambassador 4 Change