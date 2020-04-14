DR CHITALU CHILUFYA FOR PRESIDENT? LELO MWAIMWENA ATI MWIBILIMINA TE?

By Shalala Oliver Sepiso

BACKGROUND

Last week, I made a posting saying that the praise Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya was being given for announcing COVID-19 cases and the declarations that he was ready for the Zambian presidency were just stretching things too far and this was showing how low our standards had become. I asked: “Aren’t we giving too much credit to one man for announcing these cases without giving due credit to others who are on the front-line stopping the spread?” I also posited that “there are many other reasons we should like him and recommend him for the presidency but not these press conference because this was his daily job. “Should you praise an ATM for dispensing your cash?” I asked.” I ended by saying the presidency was about how one could use power: “Can they abuse it or use it for the good? Not how they speak or look.”

As usual some agreed and others disagreed with me. I must confess that my friends and followers mostly are logical, mature and respectful intellectuals and so even when we disagree they don’t abuse me unless that one group of soccer fans I don’t need to mention.

Fast-forward to today.

DR CHILUFYA CRACKS AT SIMPLE QUESTION

Today’s address by Dr Chilufya was a disaster and it damages his credentials for the top post. He has to win back the people he disappointed or lost today. One question was asked and the “Mr Perfect” persona seemed to start cracking. The good doctor seems to be getting flustered by simple, mundane and routine questions. Is that the real Dr. Chilufya slowly coming to the fore from the carefully crafted cocoon made to shield him ahead of the PF convention? What would have happened if he was the president and he was asked such questions by the press?

Nchimunya from Diamond TV wanted a clarification on the number of ventilators the country had since opposition political leaders Chishimba Kambwili and Hakainde Hichilema have previously given different figures in their pronouncements. This is not the first time the good doctor is being asked a similar question without giving a concrete answer. Maybe the reporter thought that he had to mention names to solicit an answer. The reporter buttressed his question by first being apologetic about bringing in politicians. Or maybe the reporter was simply giving the minister an opportunity to confirm or dispel figures given by HH and CK and he missed the chance to prove the opposition leaders are wrong.

The good doctor failed to answer this question. Instead of responding with a straight answer, the minister launched into a general science lecture and spent a lot of time telling us about oxygen. He explained in the lines that that ventilators are just used to pump oxygen into the lungs and suck out the carbon-dioxide from there. He wasn’t wrong at all. The good doctor suggested that what we needed was oxygen, and not the number of pieces of equipment to pump it in. Not sure if he means we should just spend time doing electrolysis and photosynthesis to produce more oxygen and all will be fine and COVID-19 will be defeated. If only he could have told us the ingenious method he will employ to get the oxygen down our throats without using a ventilator.

Dr. Chilufya also rightly said most patients do not present to the hospital as wasted patients and are only showing mild symptoms therefore not needing ventilators. But he forgot to be the good doctor to warn us hapless denizens of this lovely republic that this was why we needed to get afraid because there are potentially many untracked, untraced and untested people exhibiting mild symptoms out there. And that we can easily get infected by these relatively healthy-looking infected people.

Many noticed his interest in the journalist repeating the preamble where he mentioned HH and CK. He was so emotional about it. Dr. Chilufya appears to be extremely sensitive to the mention of opposition leaders in his presence because instead of answering the question, he asked the journalist: “which opposition … are you promoting?” in an emotionally charged tone.

After the minister breathed brimstone and burning Sulphur, the poor Journalist had to reply by saying he was just giving background to his question.

In answering this question, he should have been a statesman in the moment. The minister as a leader should have exercised restraint. The good doctor should be reminded that it is “WE THE PEOPLE”, as espoused in the constitution, that he is answerable to and learn not to be overly sensitive when journalists ask questions whether they mention the opposition or not. Moreover, he is a man of science who knows the value of the objectivity of statistics – facts and figures. There was no need to politicise everything honestly. How will the same oxygen be given to patients if not through ventilators? If it is through ventilators then how many are they? Basi! Kwata! Kwasila!

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

In fact the good doctor missed a chance to let us know what’s in stock. We just want to know the numbers so we can know what to prepare for should the pandemic overwhelm us. This can alert potential donors like the USA and UK in case they want to pass some ventilators on to us as their own ICU/hospital cases drop. World over ventilators are saving lives. We need them. How many do we have?

Should we have hope that our relatives/friends have a chance to survive should they require aided breathing or must we be prepare for the inevitable: losing then and not having a good chance of burying them? The truth hurts but it heals. In any case, we all know now that even some “rich” countries have less than adequate ventilators. So there is no need for Dr. Chitalu to sugar-coat or play hide and seek because we actually don’t expect large numbers of ventilators anyway.

As citizens, we would rather have an inventory of the equipment found in our public health institutions. Surely we are owed such simple information unless he can tell us it falls under the State Secrets Act? Besides we want to know that our ministers and other leaders will be taken care of adequately during this international lock-down since they can’t go to Morningside Clinic anymore, for the time being.

It would seem that politics can make people become easily irritable or overly defensive. Either he had in mind that ECL was watching and so he needed to defend the chipani or he didn’t want his perfect image rattled. Now we know he is sensitive to the mention of opposition leaders. I can imagine if we still had the journalists from The Post in circulation. I am sure one of them would have drafted a question for tomorrow which starts with mentioning Chishimba Kambwili, Wynter Kabimba, HH and Harry Kalaba before going into the query just to see the man sweat. They would have asked him about COVID-19 monies received, expenses and proof of where the monies have been spent while laying down receipts and documents received from whistleblowers.

GRAY AREAS AND UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

Talking about expenses and donations, we would like to see that our leaders are not drawing allowances because of this COVID-19 response. Since they are asking corporates and individuals to donate, aside from the tax we pay, this means they owe it to the country and donors to be transparent. Plus we don’t expect them to claim any allowances without explaining how those allowance come in apart from the salaries they are earning and drawing during this time. If they are drawing allowances, what is hourly calculation and what is the justification? In any case, what is leadership about if not patriotism which may entail going the extra mile on the same salary? It will be good to know if the operations by the bulldozer, which I have full endorsed, are also one of the recipients of the donor money in form of patrolling allowances! Are there allowances for the good doctor holding those press briefings?

Transparency is lacking.

Citizens want to know because there has been a rumour flying around that during the last cholera epidemic, an audit revealed how half the funds were gobbled up under expenditure item: “Allowances”. I don’t know if this is true or whether these were sitting or press briefing allowances, security patrol allowances, etc. Kaya but “ma allowances” yenzemo mu report.

Further, the question by Nchimunya also touched on cumulative figures of donations towards the COVID-19 National Response. You mean the “very hard working and fit for president” minister can’t tell us the summations of the donations both monetary and in-kind? Surely his technocrats should have supplied all that data to him by now…even some clueless leaders in other countries occasionally throw in statistics in their daily pressers to add flavour and some semblance of scientific approach. It was great today to see maps and graphs and all manner of great presentations. Keep it up.

As for the cumulative donations, the good doctor can’t be failing to answer simple questions like accounting for donations and expenses. We need answers. We need to understand if they are drawing huge allowances at the expense of dealing with the sick. We need to know whether our ministers are going to follow salary cuts like their counterparts elsewhere e.g. South Africa. We want to see the personal angle side of leadership exhibited. This is a crisis requiring a different kind of leadership from other leaders world-wide. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has to rise to the occasion not get overwhelmed with a simple and single question. How will he handle deaths of hundreds per day if a question overwhelms him? How can he handle running a nation?

JOURNALISTS LACK TACT

Naimwe ma journalists don’t ask questions that sound political for the same of it. Worse if you have a name that sounds ugly like my mbuyas’ names, hahahaha, where you have to eat lunch to pronounce them. The reporter should have asked the same question in a neutral way knowing the environment in which he operates. For instance, ask the minister to give the official figures and perhaps comment on other figures being circulated to the general public without attributing the figures to opposition politicians because the moment you do that you politicize the issue. And a political issue, deserves a political answer. That was poor judgement by Nchimunya.

Next time, just make your question apolitical and objective so they doctor gives us a technical answer. “How many ventilators are in Zambia?” Simple. Because of the way the question was couched, and noting that we have many ventilators in several hospitals, the good doctor took a jibe at opposition leaders saying they wanted to make political mileage out of this. This was a fair comment by the doctor based on the question asked.

ADVICE TO THE DOC

In the end, our doctor needs to grow a skin thicker that the hippopotamus’ and rhinoceros’ stitched together if he seriously has ambitions of sitting behind the desk at Stately. We know the good doctor has a good “medulla oblongata” and politics should not lead him into the valley of the shadow of political death. He has to use his own judgement. Apa ise we are observing and we shall be marking. Tichonga!

As for today, we say: “Poor job our hard-working minister.” And this is maybe where we need Dora Siliya back to lead the process of press briefings because she would understand the value of transparency for the sake of placating the masses. Maybe it’s time he was left to handle the health aspect of this pandemic so that other aspects should be handled by relevant ministries i.e. information and publicity by Dora and security and order by Hon Kapyongo. This is a government-wide approach after all. It is not just about holding some daily press briefings that leave many questions unanswered.

And there is no need to get annoyed about this article you are reading Dr Chilufya. Don’t allow your boys to insult me or threaten me. Kaili ine am brave enough to tell you about the emperor’s clothes while those ‘kandiles’ can’t do that. So cherish this advice because this is uncensored and objective counsel and a free critique which the good doctor would have to hire some Havard graduates to profile him and advise on approaches that would put his best foot forward and properly hide his aces up his sleeves.

Dr Chitalu Chilufya is a good doctor. Presidential material? Kaya mwandi.

CONCLUSION

Over and above, we all need to act responsibly as citizens. Dr Chitalu Chilufya and his team are not omnipresent to protect us. They don’t even have the resources to test us all and treat us al. Prevention in this case is better than cure. And there is a lot scientists don’t know about this virus. So the smartest thing to do is to avoid catching the coronavirus. We can help the “essential workers” by reporting ourselves or others to the numbers provided when we have been exposed or are being symptomatic. For those in other towns, stay away from Lusaka and Kafue, and all those so called hot-spots. Those in the hot-spots, don’t travel out unnecessarily. Minimise meetings with people you don’t know. You just never know who they met with before you. Keep a distance from the guy at the till. Go to the shops alone and leave your kids at home. Wash hands on your way back to the house. And avoid touching you face unnecessarily.

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed here in are purely personal and not meant to cause any prejudice. Further I still state that I like the doc and can vote for him. But we need to help refine him.

