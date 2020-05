CHITALU CHILUFYA INVESTIGATION SUMMARY

8 Properties Acquired in Mansa

6 Properties Acquired in Lusaka

1 Property in Samfya

10 Cold Storage Facilities and butcheries across the country purchased from Luscold.

1 X unfinished Villa Complex in Makeni (in picture)

10 Motor Vehicles Acquired.

Expensive Hotel refurbishment in Mansa

Single Sourcing of contracts at Ministry of Health to Dubai based companies.

-NDC