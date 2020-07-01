President Edgar Lungu has said he cannot fire health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya on corruption allegations until he’s proven guilty by the courts of law.

In a statement issued by his press aide Isaac Chipampe, the Head of State said the Constitution in Article 18(2) provides for presumption of innocence whenever a person is charged with a criminal offence until such an individual is proved or pleads guilty.

President Lungu said he respects the independence of the judiciary and other organs such as the police, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Drug Enforcement Commission, among others, and will do nothing to interfere in the operations of these entities as long as he remains President.