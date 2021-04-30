The Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi has vowed to take “radical measures” to end instability in the east “once and for all”, the AFP news agency reports.

More than 120 armed groups – including those from Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda – operate in the east, making much of the region lawless.

“I am simply drawing up effective solutions that will allow us to reduce this crisis in the east once and for all,” Mr Tshisekedi said at a press conference in the capital, Kinshasa, AFP reports.

Mr Tshisekedi became president of DR Congo in 2019 a in the first peaceful transfer of power in the country for nearly 60 years