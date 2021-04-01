By World Bank Live

He has been serving as a Non-Executive Director at Board of the African Export and Import Bank (Afrexim Bank)—an international multilateral organization with the primary purpose of financing, promoting, and expanding intra- and extra-African trade—since June 2019.

Dr. Kalyalya previously served as the Governor and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Zambia between 2015 and 2020, where he oversaw mission critical or core functions of the central bank, including monetary policy formulation and implementation, currency and national payments systems, as well as regulation and supervision of banks and non-bank financial institutions.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Executive Director at the World Bank Group (WBG) from 2012 to 2014 and as Alternate Executive Director from 2010 to 2012, representing Africa Group 1 Constituency comprising 22 countries. During this period, he served as a Borrower Representative for IDA18 and IDA19.

Dr. Kalyalya also served as Deputy Governor – Operations at the Bank of Zambia from 2002 to 2010 and as Director – Economics from 1998 to 2002. He has also served on a number of high level, national, regional and international committees.

He holds a PhD (Economics) from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, USA (UMASS, 1993), obtained on a Fulbright Hays scholarship, an MA (Economics) from UMASS (1989) and University of Zambia (UNZA) (1983), and a BA (Economics), UNZA (1980).