American Hip-hop legend Dr. Dre has been hospitalized and is currently being held in the ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm. He posted on his Instagram to let everyone know that he is on the road to recovery after suffering a brain aneurysm.

‘’Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One love,’’ he shared on Tuesday night adding a photo of himself at a mixing board.

The 55-year-old ‘’California Love’’ performer is now stable, but doctors are still uncertain about what caused the brain injury. They are, however, administering all necessary tests to make sure they determine the root cause to avoid further problems.

A number of the star’s famous friends and collaborators shared their support on social media to console Dre’s family and wish him a quick recovery.

‘’Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre,’’ Ice Cube tweeted.

‘’Got word, it’s still Dre Day. Still keep the family in your prayers. You never know y’all,’’ Ice Cube’s son O’shea Jackson Jr. tweeted to confirm Dre’s path to recovery.

The news of Dr. Dre’s brain injury came at a difficult time in the star’s life. His wife, Nicole Young filed for divorce in July last year after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The two are parents to two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly.