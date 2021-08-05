Dr. Dre’s oldest daughter reveals that she is homeless and living out of her car.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, LaTanya Young, 38, said she hasn’t received money from her famous father in 18 months despite repeatedly asking him for help.

The single mother of four, who works for DoorDash and Uber Eats as a delivery driver and as an assembler at a warehouse, moved to California for work and is currently living in a rental vehicle.

“I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now–I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse,” said LaTanya. “I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

She fears losing her rental car because she can’t afford the payments. “It’s an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week,” she said. “Sooner or later they are going to take the car.”

LaTanya is Dre’s daughter with Lisa Johnson. The two split when LaTanya was 5 years old. She claims she hasn’t seen her father in 18 years and has to communicate with him through his team.

Dre, who is said to be worth $800 million, has given LaTanya money in the past, but reportedly stopped paying in January 2020. “His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press,” she said, adding, “I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t.”

She is hoping to reconnect with the Beats mogul, who has never met his grandchildren. “I’m just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids,” she said. “My kids are old enough to know who he is. They are in shock that he doesn’t want anything to do with them.”

Last month, Dre was ordered to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young nearly $300,000 a month in spousal support as part of their divorce settlement. The couple was married for 24 years and share two adult children, son Truice, 24, and daughter Truly, 20.

LaTanya feels Dre should have financially supported her family as well. “What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got,” she said. “My mom felt like he never upheld his end of the bargain. I commend Nicole in a way–she did what she had to do.”