DR FRED M’MEMBE BACKS SEAN TEMBO

He wrote….

Sean Tembo can be a little prickle. But he has every right to be so. And today he seems to be one of the most insulted, hated and criticised politician by the supporters of those in government.

Ecclesiastes teaches that there is “a time to be silent and a time to speak”. However, Ecclesiastes doesn’t give guidance as to which situations merit which response. Each situation becomes a judgment call. And we should ask ourselves: will my voice make a difference?

I believe we should consider the well-being of those who will be impacted by our decision not to speak up.

By remaining silent when faced with deception, lies, false promises and unfairness, we are neither fair to others nor loyal to ourselves and our values. We should never be afraid to raise our voices for honesty and truth and compassion against deception, false promises and lying. If all the citizens of this country were able to do this, it would change our country.

Sean’s voice matters. He has the right to say what he thinks, share information and demand a better society. He also has the right to agree or disagree with those in power, and to express these opinions.

Exercising these rights – without fear or unlawful interference – is central to living in an open and fair society; one in which people can enjoy their human rights.Yet we routinely come down heavily on people like Sean – or worse – for speaking out. How those in government and their supporters tolerate unfavourable views or critical voices is often a good indication of how they treat human rights generally.

Fred M’membe