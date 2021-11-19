Dr. Fred M’membe feels for arrested Chama

I wonder if it was really necessary and right to arrest and detain Davis Chama for all these days – for more than 48 hours – without charging him.

Whatever crime Davis is believed to have committed, he deserves to be treated fairly and in accordance with the law. It is not in dispute that when these brothers of ours were in power, power got to their heads and they abused it. They had no respect for the humanity and rights of those they considered to be political enemies. I was one of their many victims. And because I was one of those they mistreated, brutalized I feel I have the duty and the right defend their human dignity and rights. I can’t be like them. Let’s not be like them.

There’s need to arrest and prosecute wrongdoers but let it be done in a fair manner and within what the law permits. When despots, dictators fall, the democrats who follow them must try to restore the rule of law.

And the rule of law entails the restriction of the arbitrary exercise of power by subordinating it to well-defined and established laws and procedures.

The rule of law – the mechanism, process, institution, practice, or norm that supports the equality of all citizens before the law – secures a non-arbitrary form of government, and more generally prevents the arbitrary use of power.

Arbitrariness is typical of various forms of despotism, absolutism, authoritarianism, and totalitarianism.

Despotic, tyrannical governments are capable of acting without the constraint of law when they wish to do so.

Fred M’membe